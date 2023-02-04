Mason Greenwood plotting drastic transfer if Man Utd block first-team return

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm had been dropped against the 21-year-old.

Later, a CPS spokeswoman stated that a crucial witness had left the case and that there was “no longer a realistic chance of conviction” as a result of this and newly discovered evidence.

Since his arrest in January of last year, Greenwood has not played for United, and the team is currently conducting its own internal inquiry to determine what action to take.

The forward won’t work out or compete for the team while that “process” is ongoing, and there would probably be a big reaction if he were allowed to rejoin the first-team group.

The Sun is also reporting that Greenwood fears he might not be able to play for United, or indeed any team in England, because of the response he would probably receive, and he is willing to travel very far to restart playing football.

Amazingly, a source close to the striker thinks he would even be willing to play in China and would be hesitant to play for United again even if he were invited back because he believed they didn’t support him enough when he was initially jailed.

He was insistent at the time that he didn’t want to wear the red shirt again, the source told The Sun. He believed that the club wasn’t supporting him.

He declared that as long as playing and receiving a good salary were both guaranteed, he would be content to travel to China and play. He may have changed his mind in recent months, but he was still not content.

Additionally, it is asserted that Greenwood believes he would experience emotional difficulty coping with the taunts from rival fans if he returned to England.

According to a second report from The Guardian, United’s staff is “split” over whether the young player should be allowed to continue his career at Old Trafford. Many staff members are extremely unhappy about the idea of Greenwood returning, but others feel they have a “duty of care” toward a player who first enrolled in the academy when he was seven years old.

After the charges were dismissed, Greenwood issued a brief statement in which she expressed her relief that the situation was resolved and her gratitude for the support of her loved ones and friends. No more comments will be made at this time.

Questions were rejected by manager Erik ten Hag during a press conference on Friday. I’m unable to remark on the procedure, he stated. “I’m unable to comment on it. I refer to the club’s statement and am at a loss for words at this time.

