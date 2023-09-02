Mason Greenwood completes Man Utd exit to join new club on deadline day

The 21-year-old, who has not played for United since he was arrested in January 2022 for attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault, has moved to Getafe on loan for the rest of the season.

All costs towards Greenwood have been dropped in February, and United have spent numerous months determining his destiny at Old Trafford, such as the chance of reintegrating him into Erik ten Hag’s squad this season.

However, United in the end determined towards bringing Greenwood lower back and the participant finished a pass to La Liga withinside the very last few hours of the summer time season switch window.

A declaration launched through United on Friday night read: ‘Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga aspect Getafe CF on a season-lengthy mortgage, difficulty to worldwide clearance.

‘The flow allows Greenwood to start to rebuild his profession farfar from Manchester United.

‘The membership will maintain to provide its aid to Mason and his own circle of relatives at some stage in this era of transition.’

United had acquired heavy backlash from supporters over their plan to reintegrate Greenwood and even as the 21-yr-antique became purpose on persevering with his gambling profession, it turned into usually not likely that he could be a part of any other Premier League membership.

He now joins Getafe who completed fifteenth in La Liga ultimate season, factors above the relegation zone.

Greenwood will nevertheless have a yr last on his £75,000-a-week agreement with United whilst his mortgage cope with Getafe ends subsequent summer time season.

Lazio had additionally held talks to signal Greenwood at the very last day of the summer time season switch window however the Italian membership claimed that United did now no longer entire the office work in time.

‘I attempted till the ultimate minute,’ Lazio’s president, Claudio Lotito, informed La Lazio Siamo Noi quickly after the Italian switch window closed on Friday night.

‘They didn’t countersign in time. He desired to return back to Lazio.’

