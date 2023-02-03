Mason Greenwood added in Manchester United’s latest Premier League squad list

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mason Greenwood has been added to Manchester United’s latest Premier League squad list following the dismissal of all charges against the 21-year-old.

On February 2, the Greater Manchester Police Department declared that the football player’s criminal case had been dropped.

Charges against the forward included attempted rape, coercive behavior, and assault involving the same woman.

Later that day, Greenwood released a statement, and United affirmed in a statement that the club would look internally to “determine next steps.”

The player has since been included on the updated Premier League squad list for the remaining 2022–2023 campaign.

Clubs in the Premier League are required to submit their updated squad lists after the January transfer window closes.

On January 22 of last year, Greenwood played his final match for United against West Ham. The football player was arrested a week later, on January 30, and the team has since suspended him.

The striker has made 129 club appearances since making his first team debut in 2019, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Greenwood will continue to be suspended from practice and competitions while United conducts their own investigation, the club announced on Thursday.

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped,” a spokesman for the club said.

“The club will now carry out its own procedure before deciding what to do next. We won’t comment further until that procedure is finished.

In a brief statement, Greenwood said: “I am relieved that this matter is now resolved, and I want to thank my family, loved ones, and friends for their support.

“At this time, no other remark will be made.”

