Martin Odegaard And Trossard Sustain Injury

Two Arsenal stars Martin Odegaard and Trossard has sustain a minor injury as Gunners draw 1-1 with Nurnberg in a friendly on Thursday. Martin Odegaard has given some fears to Arsenal fans, though, after being forced out of the starting line-up before a ball was even kicked.

Accoording to talksport, During the warm-up, the Norwegian was crocked and was replaced with by Fabio Vieira. It remains to be seen how bad the injury is but Gunners fans will be hoping that the problem is minor. The former Real Madrid star is another that Arteta counts as one of his most important players.

He missed just one Premier League match last season, scoring 15 and assisting seven in a remarkable campaign.

At 55′ minutes Trossard was also down with an injury and replaced by Balogun as reported by Goal.com

Arsenal are preparing for the coming season Martin Odegaard injury and Trossard may cause the club set back but players may recover soon. Hopefully, that’s nothing too worry about.

