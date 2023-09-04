Martin Odegaard: 3 reasons why Arsenal captain is the best Attacking midfielder in the EPL

The Arsenal skipper seem to improve as seasons go by and looks like he his not about to slow down anytime soon.

The player has two goals already to his name this season and is instrumental to Arsenal’s title success this season.

Some would want to say that Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder not just in the Premier League, but arguably in the world. However, the Arsenal skipper consistent performance has put him on the edge above the Belgian.

The way Odegaard handles the ball is quite amazing, when he dribbles past easily, nutmegging easily his counterparts, it’s safe to say that the best is yet to come from Odegaard.

Reasons why Odegaard is the best Attacking midfielder in the EPL

1. He his one of the best dribblers in the EPL

Arguably one of the best dribblers in the world right now, the midfielder has been seen going easily through defense and opponents and making an absolute difficult situation look easy.

2. Ability to press even without the ball

The player is as good with the ball as without the ball, the player has an immense work rate where he presses opponents on the ball and wins it back for his team.

One of these could be seen when he played against Fulham at the Emirates this season.

3. A scoring midfielder

The Norwegian is not just known for his dribbling, moves and pressing, he his also known for his scoring beauties.

One of these came against Manchester United at the Emirates where he slotted home his second goal of the 2023/2024 EPL season.

Last season Martin Odegaard scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists in 34 games, helping the Gunners to finish second and qualify for the UCL this season.

Last season however saw Arsenal miss a wonderful chance to win the Premier League after a drop in form saw them relish top spot to Manchester City.

Martin Odegaard will however look to contribute to Arsenal this season as they seek to overcome the hurdles of last season.

WordGemini (

)