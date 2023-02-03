Martial, Rashford, Sancho, and Antony: Man United’s impeccable lineup against Palace.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United dismantled Nottingham Forest to book a place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Before the showdown with Newcastle United, Man United will contest with other opponents.

However, the points were shared the last time Man United’s faced Crystal Palace. So, the Red Devils are keen to take all 3 points this time. So, checkout Man United’s impeccable lineup against Crystal Palace.

Tom Heaton will keep his place in goal after an industrious showing against Nottingham Forest.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Lisandro Martinez will play their 3rd consecutive Premier League game together.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will operate in the middle of the park. The likes of Fred Dos Santos and Marcel Sabitzer will be introduced in the latter stages of the game.

Jadon Sancho will assume Bruno Fernandes role as the team’s creator.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Antony Dos Santos will lead the line.

HarkRed (

)