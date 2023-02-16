Martial, Lukaku, Osimhen: Top 20 Most Expensive Strikers in the History of European Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Strikers are arguably the most important set of players in football and this is reflected in the amount of money paid for them in the transfer window.

Currently, Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku is the most expensive striker in the history of football. The Belgian star was sold to Chelsea two summers ago in a deal worth €113 million. He returned to Inter Milan on loan after an underwhelming return to Chelsea.

The second on the list is Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine striker made the move from Napoli to Juventus in a deal worth €90 million. Romelu Lukaku also appears on the list again. This is due to his big-money move to Manchester United. The former Anderlecht star was sold to the Red Devils for € 84.7 million.

Luis Suarez made a controversial transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool cost the Catalans €81.7 million. The Uruguayan striker went on to become one of the most successful strikers in the history of the club. Juventus paid €81.6 million to buy Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina two seasons ago. However, the Serbian striker has been average since then and the Old Ladies are open to letting him leave the club next summer.

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen also makes the top ten due to his transfer from Lille to Napoli. The Italian Serie A leaders signed the Nigerian star for €75 million and he is on the verge of leading them to their first Scudetto in more than 30 years.

The likes of Alvaro Morata, Anthony Martial, Erling Haaland, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also make the top 20. Below is the full list:

DynamicSports (

)