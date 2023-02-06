Martial and Maguire Are Amongst The Players That Manchester United Is Aiming To Sell

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are trying to sell some players in a bid to accommodate new signings in the summer transfer window. The club is currently interested in signing a top striker and a midfielder, and they also want to strengthen the squad in other areas on the pitch, but for them to do that, they need to ship other players out.

The few names that have been identified that the club wants to sell in the summer transfer window are Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, and Scott McTominay.

While Anthony Martial has been plagued with injuries since the time Erik Ten Hag took over, Harry Maguire has been fit for most of the games this season, but it can be clearly seen that the player is not a favorite to start in Erik Ten Hag’s starting list. This shows that the club captain is not in Erik Ten Hag’s plan.

Martial has shown some sort of brilliance in the games that he has played this season, but the fact that he has struggled with injuries this season may want the club to want to get rid of him in order to bring in a striker who can be consistent.

Given the rumours that the Glazers family wants to sell the club, a new owner will likely invest more in terms of signing new players, and for this to happen, the club must sell a number of players so that they will not breach the Financial Fair Play rule that regulates the signing of players.

