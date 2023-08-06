Marta Scored More World Cup Goals Than Any Other Player in The Female Senior Tournament’s History

In the history of the senior World Cup, one name shines brighter than the rest when it comes to goal-scoring prowess. As reported by Squakwa That name is Brazilian Marta. With her relentless determination, extraordinary skill, and clinical finishing, she has etched her name into the annals of football history as the all-time leading goal-scorer in the Women’s World Cup.

Over the course of her remarkable career, Marta has graced the World Cup stage in six different tournaments, amassing an impressive tally of 17 goals in just 23 games. Her ability to find the back of the net with precision and consistency is a testament to her natural talent and instinct as a goal-scorer.

Marta’s exploits in the 2007 World Cup are particularly noteworthy, as she led Brazil to the runner-up position. Her exceptional performances earned her the prestigious Golden Ball award, recognizing her as the tournament’s best player. Additionally, she claimed the Golden Boot accolade for being the top goal-scorer, further solidifying her status as one of the greatest players to ever grace the World Cup stage.

Photo Credit Google

