Mario Balotelli Picks Between Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli is one of many athletes who have had a say in the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he called the former the better of the two superstars in a post on his Instagram account in 2019. Balotelli announced this after the Argentina international sealed a strong 3-0 win for Barcelona against Liverpool in the first leg. 2018-19 season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Ronaldo just completed his move to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer. The Bianconeri were eliminated by Ajax in the quarterfinals. After the Blaugrana semi-final, Balotelli posted:

“For the sake of football, please don’t compare him [Messi] to Juventus’ number 7 [Ronaldo] anymore.”

However, the Italian came forward to clarify his remarks after choosing the Argentina icon over Ronaldo in 2019. He spoke to Football Italia (every 90 minutes):

“If we talk statistically, they are the same.” But as someone who has been up against both, I can say that from my point of view, Lionel is out of this world, which is a shame. “You can never get better than him.”

He continued:

“In terms of quality, Lionel is above all.” I believe that if you ask a defender whether he prefers playing against Messi or Ronaldo, he will not doubt it.

Both players are phenomenal, it’s true, but they’re not the same. “Without Messi, Ronaldo would be the best in the world.”

Balotelli concluded by saying he has great respect for the Paris Saint-Germain star. He also said he likes the way Messi trains and takes care of his body like an athlete, saying:

“I have a lot of respect for him, for the way he trains, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him compete and see how he works his body.”

“Then people caught me and said I didn’t know what I was talking about… We were talking about the two best players in the world.”

Source; Sportskeeda

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)