Marcus Rashford Shares Photos As He Spends Quality Time At LA With Friends.

Ahead of the upcoming season, players have been making use of their good time to try and relax, before the resume for the season, as Manchester United’s standout player Marcus Rashford is spotted in Los Angeles, sharing some quality time with friends.

The forward who incredibly picked up good form, in the Erik Ten Hag era, will once again be looking forward for a remarkable season with the Red Devils, but for the meantime the Los Angeles calling, proves to be more important as the game might also be to him.Alongside him, was a notable face and teammate, Tyrell Malacia as they were all seen together in the shared photos of Marcus Rashford, who seems to be the most excited of the group.

Before the start of the new season, what do you think of Manchester United’s Ten Hag? Will the give another credible League charge against fierce rivals Manchester City?

