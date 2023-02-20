Marcus Rashford Reacts To Brace For Manchester United Against Leicester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed he doesn’t want to slow down after his latest scoring record for the Reds. February 19th).

Rashford opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag’s side in the 25th minute and scored the second of the afternoon in the 56th minute. Jadon Sancho scored the Reds’ third and final goal. Meanwhile, Rashord’s brace against Leicester City brought his total for the 2022–23 football campaign to 24. It is currently his best individual goal for the Reds.

The 25-year-old forward is currently one of the hottest players in Europe, having scored in his last five appearances for United. Speaking after his brace against Leicester City, the striker revealed he hopes goals will continue to come his way this season. He also made clear his desire to improve, as Manchester United still has a lot of work to do this season. In his own words, as seen in Goal, he says:

“It’s still early in the season, we’re fighting for a lot of different things, and we have another big game of the week to hopefully reach the next round of the Europa League and then an important one for us [against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final]. He concluded:

“I don’t feel like slowing down, and I always want to improve.”

Rashford has now scored 14 Premier League goals for Manchester United this season and is currently competing for the Golden Boot. Furthermore, 16 of his 24 goals for the current 2022–23 football campaign have come in 17 games since his return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

