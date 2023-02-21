Marcus Rashford Market Value From 2016 To 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of the most valuable players in the world. However, he struggled to remain consistent in performance under Ralf Rangnick and his market value dropped considerably. Rashford was valued at €3 million back in 2016 and his market value increased to €65 million in 2018. His value increased to €80 million in 2020 and €85 million in 2021.

However, his market value dropped to €55 million in 2022 following his poor performances for the Red devils under Ralf Rangnick. Rashford was one of the worst players in the premier league last season and he was heavily criticised for his inconsistent performances for United.

Ralf Rangnick was later sacked from his managerial position at Manchester United and Ten Hag took charge of the club. Rashford regained his form under Ten Hag and he’s currently the most in-form player in the world right now.

Marcus Rashford market value is expected to rise at the end of this season considering his outstanding performances so far.

