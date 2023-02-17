Marcus Rashford makes surprise statement about Man United’s draw vs Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marcus Rashford has said Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona on Thursday night ‘felt like a loss’.

At Camp Nou, the score remained scoreless at the half. After the break, Barcelona scored on a header from Marcos Alonso, but Rashford responded with an outstanding, well-taken equalizer.

After United had equalized, it only took seven minutes for them to strike again thanks to outstanding work by Rashford at a corner. The attacker outran his defender during a corner sequence, and his hazardous cross into the area ultimately resulted in an own goal for Barcelona.

Although United’s reversal was spectacular, they were unable to hold onto their advantage, as Barcelona tied the score in the 75th minute.

Although the final score appeared to fairly reflect the opportunities taken, Rashford claimed that the draw left him feeling defeated after the match.

It is a loss, I sense that. The first half was probably in their favor, so I believe we performed well to pull back in the game,” Rashford said on BT Sport. We attempted to take chances where we could while remaining collected and relaxed.

“We scored two goals in rapid succession in the second half, and we thought we had the game under control, but they’re a good team with more players. Simply said, I believe we were looking for opportunities more in the second half, perhaps because we were down a goal.

“I thought we were pursuing the goal and going for it. From there [his goal], it’s challenging to find a finishing angle, so I simply made up my mind and tried to make as clean of touch as I could; fortunately, it went in.

“You must anticipate them to [retaliate].” They have a lot of elite, high-caliber players, and it is obvious that if you give them time with the ball, they will harm you.

