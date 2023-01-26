Marcus Rashford Has Scored Against Eight Different Clubs Since The World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been highly impressive in performance ever since the World Cup ended. The 25 year old has established himself as one of the best wingers in the premier league. Rashford was very poor in performance last season under Ralf Rangnick and was one of the worst players in the premier league.

The England international has regained his form under Ten Hag and he’s expected to score up to 30 goals for the Red devils before the end of this season. Rashford is the player with most goals scored ever since the World Cup ended. The 25 year old has scored 10 goals in 10 games since the World Cup. He has also provided three assists for his teammates.

Rashford has scored against eight different clubs since the World Cup. He netted one goal against Burnley and that was United first game after the World Cup. Rashford scored against one goal in United 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest and netted the only goal in United 1-0 win over Wolves.

Rashford was in the scoresheet during Manchester United 3-0 win over Bournemouth. He also scored one goal in United 3-1 win over Everton. Rashford netted a brace in United 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Marcus Rashford was also in the scoresheet during Manchester United 2-1 win over Manchester City. The England international netted one goal against Arsenal but the Red devils lost 3-2 to Arsenal. Marcus Rashford was in the scoresheet in United 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

