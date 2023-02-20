SPORT

Marcus Rashford Has Proven Erik Ten Hag Was Right To Build His Man United Team Without Ronaldo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Erik Ten Hag first arrived at Manchester United and it looked clear that Cristiano Ronaldo was not going to be a key component in the team he wanted to build, many fans and football analysts were stunned and saw it as a disrespect to the five-time Ballon d’or winner.

In the previous campaign, as poor as United were, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals for the club and almost singlehandedly carried them as they struggled to play as a team.

Ten Hag made the unpopular decision to drop the iconic number 7 to the bench and this ultimately strained the relationship between them.

Few weeks to the World Cup, Ronaldo offered and exclusive interview to British broadcaster, Piers Morgan and in the interview, he said some things that made it impossible for him to continue working under the Dutch manager at the Manchester club. The club terminated his contract and that decision has turned out to be one of the best the club have taken this season.

Since his departure, the Red Devils have been playing like a proper football team, winning matches in entertaining fashion. What has been most impressive is the form of players like Marcus Rashford. Under the shadow of Ronaldo, the young forward struggled to perform.

Today, the United number 10 has equalled the total number of goals Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the club last season. Overall, he has over 30 goal contributions for the club.

Those who wondered where the goals would come from when Ten Hag was dropped Ronaldo can now see clearly that the manager had a brilliant plan all along and has made the team even better than anyone could’ve expected.

WoleOscar (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Marcus Rashford Reacts To Brace For Manchester United Against Leicester City

2 hours ago

La Liga Table After Today’s Matches as Barcelona won to extend their lead in the title race

2 hours ago

Meet Igho Hope; The Only Nigerian Referee At The Ongoing 2023 U-20 Afcon In Egypt

2 hours ago

How Erik ten Hag Has Managed To Fill The Void Left By Cristiano Ronaldo’s Departure.

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button