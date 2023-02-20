Marcus Rashford Has Proven Erik Ten Hag Was Right To Build His Man United Team Without Ronaldo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Erik Ten Hag first arrived at Manchester United and it looked clear that Cristiano Ronaldo was not going to be a key component in the team he wanted to build, many fans and football analysts were stunned and saw it as a disrespect to the five-time Ballon d’or winner.

In the previous campaign, as poor as United were, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals for the club and almost singlehandedly carried them as they struggled to play as a team.

Ten Hag made the unpopular decision to drop the iconic number 7 to the bench and this ultimately strained the relationship between them.

Few weeks to the World Cup, Ronaldo offered and exclusive interview to British broadcaster, Piers Morgan and in the interview, he said some things that made it impossible for him to continue working under the Dutch manager at the Manchester club. The club terminated his contract and that decision has turned out to be one of the best the club have taken this season.

Since his departure, the Red Devils have been playing like a proper football team, winning matches in entertaining fashion. What has been most impressive is the form of players like Marcus Rashford. Under the shadow of Ronaldo, the young forward struggled to perform.

Today, the United number 10 has equalled the total number of goals Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the club last season. Overall, he has over 30 goal contributions for the club.

Those who wondered where the goals would come from when Ten Hag was dropped Ronaldo can now see clearly that the manager had a brilliant plan all along and has made the team even better than anyone could’ve expected.

