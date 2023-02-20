Marcus Rashford Has Equalled Man Utd Top Goalscorer For 2021/2022 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is currently the most in-form player in the world right now. He has been highly impressive in performance ever since Ten Hag took charge of Old Trafford. Rashford was one of the worst players in the premier league last season under Ralf Rangnick. He dropped considerably in performance after Rangnick took charge of Manchester United and was linked with a move out of Old Trafford last summer.

However, Ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford will regain his form at United. Ten Hag joined the Red devils from Ajax and he has been highly impressive in performance since joining the club. The dutch manager has helped several United players improve more in performance.

Marcus Rashford has netted 24 goals across all competitions for Manchester United this season and he will likely score more goals before the end of the season. The 25 year old has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals for United last season.

Ronaldo was United top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions. Rashford has already netted 24 goals in fewer games for the Red devils this season.

The England international is expected to score up to 40 goals for the Red devils before the end of this season.

