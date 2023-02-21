‘Marcus Rashford has been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo’ – former Man United striker

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Marcus Rashford appears to have “been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo” at Manchester United, says Louis Saha.

In November 2022, the Red Devils said goodbye to one intimidating star when five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo became a free agent.

Rashford had already begun to have signs of regaining his mojo at that point, but he has been virtually unstoppable since the World Cup break, scoring 16 goals in his last 17 games to bring his season total to a personal-best 24.

Former United striker Saha says the 25-year-old is playing as well as anybody on the planet, telling Lord Ping of a remarkable purple patch: “There’s not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football, but Kylian Mbappe is still the best as he’s been incredible over the last three years and the boss at PSG, even with Neymar and Lionel Messi there. In terms of how good he was in the World Cup too, but Mbappe and Rashford are the best two in the world at the moment. Erling Haaland is playing well, but he doesn’t provide as much. The excitement, speed, confidence of this guy at the moment, he’s unplayable and Kylian Mbappe is the same – it’s impossible to defend these skilful players. It seems he’s been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure – I don’t know what’s happened to the kid!”

Rashford scored twice in his most recent game as United defeated Leicester 3-0. He will feel that he should be surpassing the 30-goal mark this season, a feat that Ronaldo has consistently accomplished over the years.

Erik ten Hag’s team is currently third in the Premier League standings, five points off the lead held by Arsenal. They are also preparing for the return leg of their Europa League knockout play-off round match against Barcelona on Thursday, which is currently tied at 2-2 on aggregate.

