Marcus Rashford finally reveals the name of his iconic celebration

Marcus Rashford is currently the best player in the World right now, The England International has been scoring goals for fun ever since the end of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The player is now known for his iconic celebration where he stands still in front of the fans after scoring and points to his temple sometimes with his eyes closed and a lot of people has been eager to know the reason behind the celebration aswell as the name.

According to reports, the celebration is a hint at his recent mental struggles and how focusing on that has become his uppermost priority.

In a post shared on his Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 20th day of February, 2023 Marcus Rashford revealed that the name of his new celebration is “M16”.

