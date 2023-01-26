Marcus Rashford becomes 2nd most scoring EPL player after scoring a classic goal in Man Utd’s win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form England national team star Marcus Rashford has become second most scoring English Premier League player this season after scoring a stunning goal for Manchester United football club in their convincing 3-0 away victory over Nottingham Forest football club on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old has been fantastic for Manchester United football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again for the club on Wednesday against their opponent.

Marcus Rashford started in Manchester United football club’s attack alongside Wout Weghorst and the duo were able to score for the club in the entertaining encounter.

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock for Manchester United football club in the 6th minute and Wout Weghorst doubled the lead in the 45th minute before Bruno Fernandes scored the last goal of the game in the 89th minute to end the match 3-0.

The victory over Nottingham Forest football club has now given Manchester United football club a first half advantage ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next week.

With Marcus Rashford’s goal against Nottingham Forest football club, it means he has become second most scoring English Premier League player this season;

“Only Manchester City football club star Erling Braut Haaland (31) has scored more goals than Manchester United football club star Marcus Rashford (18) among English Premier League players in all competitions this season.”

Marcus Rashford will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Manchester United football club when they play their next game this weekend.

