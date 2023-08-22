Marco Veratti to Man United – Why the Red Devils should make the move

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise bid for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been linked with a move to Saudi club Al-Ahli.

After being instructed by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique that he is surplus to requirements, Paris Saint-Germain made the experienced midfielder available for sale this summer. Finding a new club is thus a top priority for the Italy international. He was left out of PSG’s squad to face Toulouse on Saturday because he is reportedly in talks with Al-Ahli.

Erik ten Hag has given Manchester United the green light to launch a move for Marco Verratti, according to French daily L’Equipe (h/t The Daily Mirror), but they will face competition from other European powers like of Bayern Munich.

Al Hilal, who signed Neymar last week, had reached personal terms with Verratti in July, but the deal fell through due to PSG’s €60 million (£51 million) asking price. Despite the withdrawal of Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ahli have increased their interest and feel they can achieve a deal.

Despite conversations and hopes of reaching an agreement with Al-Ahli, a move to United for Verratti cannot be completely ruled out before the transfer window closes, according to the report.

It’s no secret that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a new midfielder. Wolves sliced through his Manchester United defence many times in the first game of the season, before Tottenham simply dominated the middle of the park in the weekend’s 2-0 triumph.

The midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Mason Mount has yet to gel, and the club sorely needs a commanding midfielder. The Red Devils have been interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to improve their midfield options, but no agreement has been reached.

Man United have now been given the opportunity to make a late approach for PSG’s Marco Verratti. Verratti has won 11 trophies in France since joining from Pescara in 2012. However, under the current management, he is no longer required, and the central midfielder is expected to leave Parc des Princes this summer.

Verratti, 30, still has a few years to offer at the highest level and can provide vital experience and leadership abilities to any European club he joins. The Italian’s technical aptitude, game reading, and positional awareness would be ideal for Ten Hag’s system, as United would benefit from having a natural controlling and ball-carrying midfielder to work alongside Casemiro in the double pivot.

However, Verratti’s injury record at PSG is not encouraging, since he has never concluded a season with more than 30 Ligue 1 starts. That kind of fitness problem does not auger well for a player who will turn 31 in November, and with PSG apparently seeking roughly €60 million for their star midfielder, Ten Hag may be better off searching elsewhere.

As a result, United should avoid making a bid for Marco Verratti and instead target a younger player to address their midfield issues.

