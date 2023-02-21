Marco van Basten says new Man Utd target is ‘much better’ than ‘confused’ Antony

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has praised the recent performances of Ajax starlet – and Manchester United target – Mohammed Kudus and believes he is a ‘much better’ footballer than Antony.

The Brazilian winger cost the Red Devils roughly £86 million to acquire last summer, but since then, he has only scored three Premier League goals and provided zero assists.

Meanwhile, Kudus was only sometimes employed by former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder, but he has become a mainstay since Johnny Heitinga took over at the end of last month, and he has put in some standout performances.

In Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, he scored once more, giving him four goals and an assist in his past five games and 16 goal involvements in 27 appearances in the Eredivisie and Champions League so far this season.

The 22-year-old also scored twice for Ghana during the World Cup, and Erik ten Hag is rumored to have him on his wish list for the summer transfer season.

Now that Van Basten has started waxing lyrical about the winger, it is clear that he believes Antony, a former teammate, is a much less complete footballer.

Mohammed Kudus is a far better football player in my opinion than Antony, On Monday night, Van Basten mentioned something on Ziggo Sport.

“Antony has his talents, but he is perplexed by what he is attempting to do!”

Kudus knows what he is doing and has far better technique. While Antony may be speedier, Kudus is more intelligent and technically adept. He is much more of a football player; as an all-around player for the club, he can be used wherever on the field.

In fact, I like him a lot more than Antony, he said. He makes for better game viewing.

Kudus is Ajax’s top player, added fellow commentator and former Netherlands international Jan Mulder. What a gentleman.

“Why didn’t he play for Schreuder all the time?” He sat on the bench a lot! You see his class right away if you let him play three or four games in a row.

When Ajax plays Union Berlin on Thursday night, Kudus will be crucial to their chances of moving on in the Europa League, while United are still concerned about Antony’s health after the Brazilian missed the last four games with a leg injury.

