Marcel Sabitzer’s Playing Style: What Every Man United Fan Should Expect From The B2B Midfielder

After the completion of the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from FC Bayern Munich in the late hours of the January transfer window deadline day, Manchester United have done a fantastic job solving the midfield problem that was caused by the injury to Christian Eriksen.

For those fans who do not know a lot about Sabitzer and what to expect from the Austrian midfielder, this article should be very insightful.

As someone who has followed the German Bundesliga very closely for years now, I can confidently say that I know Sabitzer as well as I know any midfielder in Europe.

Predominantly considered a central midfielder, Sabitzer is very good playing box to box. He can also play as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, winger and sometimes even as a second striker. He’s that good.

Playing Style

At Leipzig, where he is a living legend, he wasn’t just a midfielder who created chances and assisted goals, he was a goalscorer himself. He was more or less everything in that team. Unlike Eriksen who is a typical number 10, he’s more like a number 8. A box to box player that is always looking for the ball, always looking for that space, that so called second ball to hurt opposition. He’s always hunting for that chance in the opponent’s 18-yard-box similarly to the way Frank Lampard used to do for Chelsea back in the day. And like the Chelsea legend, Sabitzer has a knack for long range shots that often tend to find the back of the net.

Yes, his move from Leipzig to Bayern Munich was a complete disaster, but a lot of things can make a player fail replicate his best form at a new club, especially one where the competition is at an incredibly high level.

Bayern Munich already had Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka who are phenomenal players and so it was difficult for Sabitzer to get a real good chance to become a nailed on first XI player.

This move to Man United is a match made in heaven. The player needs to play and the club needs a quality player to replace Eriksen.

Also, I believe the Red Devils could sign him permanently if he does very well because Bayern Munich will have Konrad Laimer joining them in the summer and could cash out on Sabitzer.

