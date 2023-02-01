Marcel Sabitzer will improve Manchester United. – Ralf Rangnick

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On the day of the deadline, Manchester United completed the loan signing of Sabitzer to give Erik ten Hag’s team another option.

Ralf Rangnick embraces Marcel Sabitzer again in 2019. Ralf Rangnick embraces Marcel Sabitzer again in 2019. As the former Bayern Munich player gets ready for life at Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick has previously stated that Marcel Sabitzer’s leadership qualities are “remarkable.”

Sabitzer was brought to the Premier League on loan for the remainder of the season after United concluded a deal with the Bundesliga giants on the day of the deadline. On Tuesday, Erik ten Hag needed to act quickly to provide his midfield with much-needed cover.

After suffering an ankle injury while playing against Reading in the Carabao Cup, the Reds confirmed on Tuesday that Christian Eriksen will not return to action until at least the middle of April. United has put in a lot of effort since that announcement to get Sabitzer through the door before the window closed.

Fortunately, Sabitzer’s loan was approved before the deadline, so the 28-year-old will be available for Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Rangnick is one person who knows Sabitzer well because he worked with him at RB Leipzig and on the Austrian national team.

Rangnick gave United’s new player high marks when he spoke to Kicker in 2020 about the central midfielder. He stated, “His growth could not have been any better.”

“He has never liked to lose, which is positive,” I say. However, he once got a little too excited.

“He has made positive changes and is now a leader.” It is remarkable how he has developed his personality.

“Things like this have only happened very rarely to me.” With Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek out for the rest of the season, United currently lacks central midfielders.

