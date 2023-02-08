Marcel Sabitzer Spotted At Man Utd Training Ground.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday which was Tuesday, the 7th day of Frebruary, 2023, Man Utd new signing from Bayern Munich, Marcel Sabitzer was spotted at the Man Utd training ground training ground training with the rest of his new teammates.

See photos of Marcel Sabitzer at the Man Utd training ground below.

Just as you can see in the above Photos, Marcel Sabitzer can be seen in good shape training with the rest of his new teammates at the Carrignton training ground in Manchester, England.

Manchester United will play host to Leeds United today at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, and Marcel Sabitzer will be hoping to make his full debut for the Red Devils since Christian Eriksen I absent.

Casemiro will also be absent after he received a red card last time out against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (

)