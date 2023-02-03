Marcel Sabitzer, Manchester United’s new signing, trains ahead of the game against Crystal Palace.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Manchester United signed Austrian Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer following the sad injury to Christian Eriksen.

Photo: Marcel Sabitzer In His First Manchester United Training || Twitter

However, many fans are sceptical about when the new signing would make his debut because of another injury to Scott McTominay. On the other hand, note that the 28-year-old midfielder was spotted in Manchester United’s training for the first time. The club welcomed the Austrian midfielder an official statement on Twitter.

Photo: Marcel Sabitzer In His First Manchester United Training At Carrington || Twitter

However, note that Marcel Sabitzer was in a happy mood as he joined the rest of the team. He participated in several drills and the fans want him to start the Crystal Palace game because of how important the match is in the title race.

Photo: Marcel Sabitzer In His First Manchester United Training || Twitter

