Marcel Sabitzer jersey number at Manchester United revealed

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Manchester United officially unveiled Marcel Sabitzer as their newest signing. The Red Devils made the announcement on their Official social media pages few moments ago and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Recall that few days ago, The Red Devil’s completed the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan and the player was even present at Old Trafford yesterday during United game against Nottingham Forest in the Semi Final of the Carabao Cup.

Many Fans has tipped Sabitzer to go for the jersey number 7 which he wore during his time at RB Leipzig but it seems like the player will be donning a different number at the theater of dreams.

In the above photo, Marcel Sabitzer could be clearly spotted donning the Manchester United home kit with number 15 boldly written at the back and it’s absolutely amazing.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)