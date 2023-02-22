Marc-Vivien, The African Footballers Whose Jersey Was Retired By Premier League Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier League Team Retires Jersey Honoring African Football Players. To recognize a former player’s contributions to the squad and to pay tribute to the legacy of the jersey number they wore, many football clubs and teams retire the jersey in which that number was worn. Their services or a tragic occurrence may have earned them this recognition. This publication can be found on Sportskeeda

Famous football players including Pele, Johan Cruyff, and Diego Maradona all had their jerseys retired by the teams they played for (New York Cosmos).

Marc-Vivien Foe, a football legend from Cameroon, is one of the players whose jersey number was honored by being retired. Sadly, the tragic incident that claimed Foe’s life on the field of play has become legendary.

When playing for his country against Colombia at the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup, he collapsed and died in the middle of the field. There was a tragic tragedy that shook the football community and the sporting world at large.

For a time, he was on loan from French club Olympique Lyon to Premier League club Manchester City. In his time with Manchester City, Foe wore the No. 23 jersey.

Because of his tragic passing, Manchester City has never again allowed a player to wear the number 23.

Please kindly, like, comment, and share to other platforms for others to enjoy this article as well. thank you for reading.

Photo Credit Google

TalkSport10 (

)