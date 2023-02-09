MAR 2:1 PSG: Messi’s Nonchalant Display At PSG Explains Why His Contract Shouldn’t Be Renewed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG were knocked out of the Coupe De France today when they travelled to face their arch-rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday evening. The Parisians were totally outclassed in the game as Marseille who were the better side narrowly defeated them 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ruslan Malinovskyi. The home side will advance to the quarterfinal stage of the competition why Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated untimely.

Well, Lionel Messi retained his usual position in Paris Saint-Germain’s starting lineup today as he had an awful performance against Marseille. The Argentine International who was expected to be PSG’s main man on the attack couldn’t make any meaningful impact on the team’s performance offensively against Marseille. The 35-year-old was guilty of losing the ball severally in the game and couldn’t even show any intentions of trying to win possession for the team. Well, I believe his nonchalant display at Paris Saint-Germain explains why his contract shouldn’t be renewed.

Since Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last season, the Argentine International doesn’t seem to play with his heart for the team. Lionel Messi doesn’t give his very best on the pitch for the team, unlike his days at Barcelona where he will play his heart out and singlehandedly be running the game. The Parisians need to let go of him since his contract will be expiring by the end of this season. He doesn’t deserve a contract renewal at the club with this kind of performance.

