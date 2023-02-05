MAR 1 VS 0 RMA: Talking points as Real Madrid give Barca an opportunity to open an 8-point lead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men locked horns with Mallorca in their next Spanish League game on match day 20 away from home. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 4-1 win in favor of the away side. Mallorca lined up in a 5-3-2 formation while Real Madrid started the game in a 4-3-3 formation.

Talking points in the match are:

1. Real Madrid Injuries

The current winners of the UEFA Champions League and Spanish League started their 2022-23 campaign strongly as they hope to defend their title but they have been hit with several injuries this second half of the season. The likes of Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Benzema, and Vazquez among others have been sidelined this season.

2. Real Madrid Drops Points

Carlo Ancelotti and his men had the opportunity to close the gap on Xavi’s Barcelona team with a win today but failed to do so. This defeat has gifted the Catalan giants an advantage to stretch their lead to 8 points when they lock horns with Sevilla layer tonight.

3. Poor Valverde

The Uruguayan International footballer has been a vital player under Ancelotti in Real Madrid. He was outstanding before the World Cup in Qatar but has not been at his best since the second half of the season. He was substituted for Luka Modric in the second half.

