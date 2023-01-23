Many React After Zinchenko Talked About How He Made Arsenal Believed They Can Win The Premier League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after Zinchenko noted that he foresees Arsenal winning the league.

While reacting to Arsenals’ win over Man United yesterday, Zinchenko recounted how he told his teammates Arsenal were going to win the league this season, and they took it for a joke.

In reaction to his words, many people noted that Arsenal is on top of its game at the moment, and they hope to see them maintain their form.

Others noted that Man City and Man United should not be written off just yet.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to their words of Zinchenko;

Arsenal has gone from strength to strength this season, and many people would be happy with their progress so far.

Arsenal defeated Man United 3-2 to ensure their winning run continues.

Arsenal would hope to clinch the title at the end of this season.

Let’s have your thoughts

Showlapero (

)