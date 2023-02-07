SPORT

Mane, Salah, Hakimi: XI of the Best Players in Africa After 2022 FIFA World Cup

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come and gone. Morocco succeeded in writing its name in the history book when it reached the semi-finals of the tournament, becoming the first African country to achieve this feat. The Atlas Lions finished fourth in the tournament.

  This is why Moroccan players dominate the XI of the best players in Africa. They have five of their players on the team. Yassine Bounou was one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament. The Sevilla shot-stopper features on the team.

  Paris Saint-Germain star, Achraf Hakimi also features in the left-back position. Romain Saiss features alongside Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly in the centre-back position. 

  Ounahi and Amrabat also appeared on the team in midfield. Ghana star, Mohamed Kudus also appeared in midfield after his starring role for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Abdullahi Aboubakar of Cameroon, and Sadio Mane of Senegal, who couldn’t make the team for the FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Johndominic01 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Likely Coaches Chelsea Could Appoint To Replace Potter

8 mins ago

MUN vs LEE: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

25 mins ago

Why Man UTD Fans Shouldn’t Be Upset With De Jong’s Girlfriend Response Regarding His Move To Man UTD

34 mins ago

Opinion:Why Potter should consider starting Fofana ahead of Havertz in Chelsea’s attacking position

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button