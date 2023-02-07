Mane, Salah, Hakimi: XI of the Best Players in Africa After 2022 FIFA World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come and gone. Morocco succeeded in writing its name in the history book when it reached the semi-finals of the tournament, becoming the first African country to achieve this feat. The Atlas Lions finished fourth in the tournament.

This is why Moroccan players dominate the XI of the best players in Africa. They have five of their players on the team. Yassine Bounou was one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament. The Sevilla shot-stopper features on the team.

Paris Saint-Germain star, Achraf Hakimi also features in the left-back position. Romain Saiss features alongside Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly in the centre-back position.

Ounahi and Amrabat also appeared on the team in midfield. Ghana star, Mohamed Kudus also appeared in midfield after his starring role for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Abdullahi Aboubakar of Cameroon, and Sadio Mane of Senegal, who couldn’t make the team for the FIFA World Cup due to injury.

