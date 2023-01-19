Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them suffer, drop three points in crucial game to Arsenal

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Manchester United held Crystal Palace draw in the Premier League game on Wednesday evening. Erik ten Hag’s men were disappointed with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Therefore, in this article, we will take a look at Manchester United’s upcoming games that could see them suffer, dropping points to Arsenal.

Arsenal VS Manchester United

Manchester United is to face Arsenal in the Premier League game on the weekend. Erik ten Hag’s men may drop three points when they take on Arsenal in the League game. The match will be difficult for Manchester United because of the teamwork, and the recent form of Arsenal in the Premier League. The Match will be played on Sunday 25, January.

Nottm Forest VS Manchester United.

Nottm Forest is going head-to-head with Manchester United in the EFL Semi-final first League game. The match will be one of the most difficult games as both sides will battle to advance into the final stage. Erik ten Hag’s men will be hoping to record victory when they take on Nottm Forest in the final.

Manchester United VS Reading

Reading is going head-to-head with Manchester United in the FA Cup 4th round. Manchester United will be hoping to extend their winning record when they take on Reading in FA Cup. Therefore, Reading will also be looking for victory against Manchester United in the FA Cup 4th round.

