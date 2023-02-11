Manchester United’s stance on signing Marcel Sabitzer permanently after end of the season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United has informed Marcel Sabitzer that if he performs well during his loan spell, he will be considered for a permanent transfer.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek’s long-term injuries prompted Erik ten Hag to enter the transfer market last month.

United moved late in the transfer window to bolster their midfield options, identifying Bayern Munich’s out-of-favour veteran Sabitzer as an ideal short-term solution.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag is hopeful that the incentive of a longer stay at Old Trafford will inspire the 28-year-old Austrian to play a significant role in the remainder of the season.

United are still in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League, despite dropping two points at home against Leeds, and will look to end their nearly six-year trophy drought in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle later this month.

Having earned his first start in midweek, Sabitzer is likely to play a significant role over the next few weeks, including in the upcoming Europa League match against Barcelona.

Ten Hag disclosed earlier this month that he is already planning for the summer transfer window and beyond, although the emergence of youngster Alejandro Garnacho has altered his original strategy.

When asked if United need to permanently sign a new central midfielder in the summer, Ten Hag replied: “I think our summer plans, we have an idea on the long-term [plans].

“You will also look two, three windows ahead and so we have that long-term plan. But also, you have to revisit that plan every time because of developments.

“For instance, who could have expected this development with Garnacho? And so this changes your approach to the window.”

Ten Hag is also adamant that he will rebuild United over the course of several years.

“I always think about the long term, in every club where I was, I have been thinking about long-term work to build a culture, to build a way of playing, to develop the players and the team obviously,’ said the United manager.

“I think in the long term obviously in contracts and in windows, because I think that is the [right] way.

“Thinking about the long term and acting in the long way and so I stay also with many clubs a long time compared to nowadays. I am not here for one year, I am longer, I see it is a long-term project. To build here and how long it is you can’t see, I cant tell.”

