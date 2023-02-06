SPORT

Manchester United's Squad Doesn't Want Mason Greenwood To Return To The Dressing Room This Season.

Manchester United’s first team fear the return of Mason Greenwood will disrupt their season and are opposed to the striker being brought back into the squad.

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape, ABH, and controlling and coercive conduct earlier this week.

 

However, he remains suspended by the Reds, who will conduct their own internal investigation before deciding what to do with Greenwood.

Although Greenwood has not been found guilty of any crime, the club is investigating video and audio uploaded by his alleged victim.

The club will consider sponsors’ views before making a decision on Greenwood’s future. But they also have to consider the point of view of the United team. After the chaos under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, the dressing room has healed itself under Erik ten Hag.

There is a harmony and unity in the squad that has been lacking for many years, and United are still fighting on all four fronts this season.

And The Sun reports that the team’s first team believes Greenwood’s return will bring a level of control that could disrupt the rest of the season. 

Source; Metro Sports , The Sun

2 hours ago
