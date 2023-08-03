SPORT

Manchester United’s Squad Depth ahead of 2023/2024 Season

Manchester United has been proactive in the summer transfer window, bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming season. With notable signings like Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, and the promise of more additions before the transfer window closes, the Red Devils are focused on addressing the squad depth issues that affected their performance last season.

Last season, Manchester United faced challenges due to a lack of squad depth, leading to critical losses and the reliance on fringe players. However, the club seems determined to rectify this concern by making strategic signings and assembling a more robust squad. Let’s take a closer look at Manchester United’s squad depth for the new season:

Mason Mount’s arrival is expected to provide a boost to United’s midfield options as he joins the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro in the engine room

Addressing the goalkeeping department, Manchester United secured the services of Andre Onana, who is expected to be the number one alongside Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton

In the attacking department, Manchester United added promising talent in the form of Rasmus Hojlund to the likes of Rashford, Martial, Garnacho and Sancho

