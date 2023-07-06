SPORT

Manchester United’s Second Bid For Andre Onana worth €50M Has Been Rejected By Inter Milan

Manchester United are actively looking for a good this summer after losing their long serving player David De Gea on a free. United and David failed to reached a financial understanding that suit both parties, and United’s manager has decided to get a different kind of keeper to meet his vision for the team.

This led to United’s active chase for Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that their second bid for the player has now been rejected by the club, as they consider €50 million insufficient for a player they value €5 million higher.It is left to see what United’s response to this rejection would be. They have proven to be a club that stick to their valuation for a player this season, as they showed in the Mason Mount signing. Their last offer of 55 million pounds was later accepted by Chelsea, and they might fo something similar with this deal.

