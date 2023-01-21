Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have been highly impressive in performance ever since Erik ten Hag took charge of the club. The Red devils missed their chance of moving to the second position following their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Olise netted a brilliant free-kick goal for his side in the 91st minute to help them escape defeat in the match.

Bruno Fernandes had put his side ahead of the Eagles but the Red devils failed to score another goal. Olise then netted a flawless free-kick to make the score 1-1. Crystal Palace ended Manchester United winning streak.

The Red devils defeated Aston Villa 4-2 in their last 10 games. They secured a 2-1 win over Fulham and another 2-0 win over Burnley. Manchester United then beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 and secured a 1-0 win over Wolves. The Red devils went on to grab a 3-0 win over Bournemouth and another 3-1 win over Everton. Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 and grabbed a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Manchester United are expected to finish top four in the premier league this season considering their Impressive performances so far.

The Red devils are prepared to take on Arsenal at Emirates Stadium tomorrow. Arsenal currently sits first on the premier league table.

