Manchester United’s Potential Starting Line-up for Next Season

At this time, Manchester United is not in talks with any other starting goalkeeper save André Onana. Two out of three candidates were contacted, but there has been no movement since Wednesday since ten Hag is only interested in Onana. After Man United’s third proposal of roughly €55 Million, the deal is set to be finalized next week. Bayern Munich is expected to make a new bid to sign Harry Kane, for roughly €80 million. The Spurs are likely going to turn down the offer. United will pounce if Spurs agree to trade Harry Kane to a Premier League team, something they are closely following.

Possible Manchester United Starting XI Next year’s squad will have Andre Onana in goal and a defense featuring Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan Bissaka. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Mason Mount will form Man United’s midfield, while Marcus Rashford, Antony Dos Santos, and Harry Kane will front the team’s new assault.

