Manchester United’s Potential Line-up Against Leicester With Casemiro Suspended & Antony injured.

Erik Ten Hag’s United will square off against Brendan Rodgers Foxes at the Threatre of Dreams on Sunday as they aim to secure all three points.

The Manchester based outfit enter the match on the back of their 2-2 draw against Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League, so they’ll be looking to earn a decent result.

Erik Ten Hag is expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 system & could make a few adjustments to his starting eleven for this match, Both Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez will make a return to the first team fold after missing the match against the Blagurana due to suspension, while Scott McTominay looking to force his way into the team after recovering from a muscle injury.

Defence

David De Gea will operate in goal for the Red Devils hoping to get another clean sheet, while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will combine in the heart of defence to stop the threats of the Leicester attackers

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia will be retained in the full back roles.

Midfield

As Casemiro serves his final suspension, Marcel Sabitzer will return to the midfield setup alongside Fred as they look to stamp their authority in the middle of the park, while Bruno Fernandes orchestrates some chances in an advanced role.

Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Jadon Sancho are likely to get the green light for another start in the final third for this match.

See the full XI Below

