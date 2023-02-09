This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Here are Manchester United’s next seven games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams:

12TH FEBRUARY – LEEDS (AWAY)

Ten Hag and his men will face Leeds away from home in their next English Premier League game. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

16TH FEBRUARY – BARCELONA (AWAY)

Manchester United will lock horns next with Xavi’s men at Camp Nou in the Europa League competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended 3-nil in favor of the Catalan.

19TH FEBRUARY – LEICESTER CITY (HOME)

The Red Devils will then host Leicester City in the Premier League. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 1-0 win in favor of Manchester United.

23RD FEBRUARY – BARCELONA (HOME)

Manchester United’s next game will see them lock horns with Barcelona at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League competition. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-1 victory in favor of the Blaugranas.

26TH FEBRUARY – NEWCASTLE UNITED (AWAY)

Ten Hag and his men will lock horns next with Newcastle in the Carabao Cup Final. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a goalless draw.

BRENTFORD (HOME)

The match against Brentford was postponed.

1ST MARCH – WEST HAM (HOME)

The Red Devils will host West Ham at Old Trafford and the last time both teams met the game ended in a 1-goal to-nil victory in favor of Ten Hag’s men.

Maxonarts (

)