Manchester United’s Next Four Games in the English Premier League

Manchester United’s performance in their opening English Premier League game of the season was below-par. The Red Devils conceded more than 20 shots in a home game and it was the wastefulness of Wolverhampton Wanderers that helped Manchester United get all three points.

If the Red Devils do not up their game in their next few English Premier League games, they could find themselves way below the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

After the game against Wolves, it doesn’t get easier. The Red Devils would be facing Tottenham Hotspur. Erik ten Hag’s men would not find it easy against Spurs. Despite the sale of Harry Kane, the London-based club has signed James Maddison, who provided two assists in the 2-2 draw against Brentford. He is a player Manchester United needs to keep a close eye on if they want to get all three points against Tottenham Hotspur.

After Spurs comes Nottingham Forest, a team that showed how dangerous it could be this season with their performance against Arsenal. Manchester United should be getting a win against Steve Cooper’s side given they would be playing at Old Trafford and therefore, would have the home advantage.

Manchester United’s next game after Nottingham Forest would be Arsenal. The Reds would be travelling to the Emirates Stadium. This game promises to be a very tantalizing one given the signings both clubs have made so far this summer. The game would be coming up on September 3, by 4:30 pm. Manchester United’s fifth game of the season would be against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Red Devils would be playing at home and would be hoping to bank on the home advantage. The game would be played on September 16, by 3 pm.

