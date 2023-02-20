Manchester United’s Next Five Games In All Competitions Including The Carabao Cup Final At Wembley

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After their impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday in the English Premier League, Manchester United will turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoff on Thursday when they face Barcelona in the reverse fixture of the campaign at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were forced to a 2-2 draw by the Spanish La Liga side last Thursday in the first leg of the two-legged encounter.

Manchester United will be bidding to win their first trophy under Erik ten Hag when they square off against Newcastle United in the final of the 2022-23 EFL Carabao Cup on Sunday, February 26, at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the English FA Cup alive when they confront West Ham United in the 5th round phase of the campaign on Wednesday, March 1st, at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will return to action in the Premier League on Sunday, March 5, when they will take a trip to Merseyside to keep a date with Liverpool in their next game of the campaign.

Check out the full Manchester United next five matches in all competitions below:

