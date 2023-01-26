Manchester United’s next 5 Premier League games and why they might win all

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Manchester Reds will be looking to bounce back when they play in the Premier League again next month after two disappointing results. After losing to Arsenal, Erik Ten Hag said that if his team wants to win titles, they need to change their minds.

In February, United will play five Premier League games, and here are reasons why they may win all of them:

1- Man United vs. Crystal Palace (4 February 2023)

In their next Premier League match, the Red Devils will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. United will be looking to breeze past Patrick Vieira’s team with ease after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. Since Casemiro, their general in the midfield, will be back, there is no reason for them to lose this game.

2-Manchester United vs. Leeds United (8 February 2023)

Following their trip to the Palace, Leeds United will travel to the Theater of Dreams for their season debut. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick for Leeds, who were thrashed 5-1 when they last played at Old Trafford.

3-Man United vs. Leeds United (12 February 2023)

Erik Ten Hag will take his team to Elland Road four days after Leeds United’s visit to attempt a league double over the Peacocks. This game could be decided by how they played at Old Trafford, but Leeds shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the Red Devils on average.

4-Manchester United vs. Leicester City (19 February 2023)

The Foxes have been inconsistent this season, trading away several key players without making any significant signings. United shouldn’t have much trouble defeating a team that is just one point above the relegation zone.

5-Man United vs. Brentford (26 February 2023)

The Bees handed United their worst defeat of the season, and it’s safe to assume that the Red Devils will be looking to exact their retribution in this match. United should pick up all three points at Old Trafford because they want to make up for the 4-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg at Brentford Community Stadium.

After United’s loss to Arsenal last weekend, talk of competing for the title has slowed down. However, they are well within reach of finishing in the top four, and given the nature of their next five games, they should collect all 15 points.

