Manchester United’s Next 5 Games That Could See Them Overtake Arsenal In The PL This Campaign.

The Premier League will return to action this weekend as League leaders Arsenal will welcome Brentford at Emirates Staduim, as they continue their quest to lift up the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have played 20 matches this season, winning 16, drawing 2 and lost 2 with 50 points as the sit at the summit of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job for the Gunners this seasons, and they are regarded as one of the strongest contenders of the Premier League title this term.

The reigning English Champions Manchester City are second on the Premier League table with 45 points, while Manchester United are 3rd and Newcastle United 4th in the Premier League table this campaign. United have played 21 matches this season winning 13, drawing 3 and lost 5 with 42 points this campaign.

Comparing Arsenal, City, Newcastle and Manchester United fixtures this season, United could overtake Arsenal considering, the teams they will play in their upcoming fixtures.

United excellent form could see them take all three points in their next 5 games in the Premier League this term.

The Red Devils have done excellently well this season under Erik Ten Hag, and he could lead United beat Leeds United home and away in tbe Premier League this campaign.

They may also beat Leicester City, West Ham United and Liverpool this term, having seen the current form of this clubs, the Red Devils are in great advantage to overtake Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League table this campaign.

This could be possible as the Gunners are gradually dropping points at the second half of the season.

