Manchester United’s Next 5 Games In All Competitions Including The Though UCL Clash With Bayern

Manchester United will be bidding to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 loss to Arsenal in their last English Premier League game when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, September 16, at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils will be hoping to begin their journey in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign on a positive note when they square off against the German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, in their opening game of the competition on Wednesday, September 20, at Allianz Arena in Germany. Recall that the German team defeated Manchester United 3-1 the last time both teams met in the UEFA Champions League competition in 2014, and the Red Devils will be looking for a victory when they meet again after the International break to avenge the defeat.

Manchester United will begin the defense of the EFL Carabao Cup they won last season on a promising note when they take on Crystal Palace on Tuesday, September 26, at Old Trafford.

Check out the full Manchester United next 5 games in all competitions below:

