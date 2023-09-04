Manchester United’s Next 2 Games That May See Them Drop Points

Manchester United is gearing up for two crucial fixtures in both the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League (UCL), with potential pitfalls that could see them drop valuable points. The Red Devils will be facing Brighton in the EPL and Bayern Munich in the UCL, both posing unique challenges.

First up is Brighton in the EPL. Despite not being one of the traditional powerhouses, Brighton has developed into a competitive side under De Zerbi’s management. Their disciplined defense and ability to create scoring opportunities make them a formidable opponent for any team. United’s defense, which has been prone to lapses, will need to be on high alert to contain the likes of Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

In midfield, Brighton’s Mitoma and Gross have shown the ability to dominate the center of the park. Manchester United’s midfield, with players like Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen, will need to assert control to dictate the game’s tempo. United’s recent struggles with consistency could be exploited by Brighton if they don’t bring their A-game.

Moving to the UCL, Manchester United faces Bayern Munich, a team with a storied history of success in European competitions. Bayern boasts a potent attack led by Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, and Serge Gnabry. United’s defense will have their hands full trying to contain this high-scoring trio.

Furthermore, Bayern’s midfield, orchestrated by Joshua Kimmich, is known for its precision passing and ability to control possession. Manchester United’s midfield will need to disrupt Bayern’s rhythm and limit their creative opportunities.

United’s attack, spearheaded by Rashford, will have to be clinical in front of goal to capitalize on any chances that come their way. Bayern’s defense is solid but can be vulnerable if put under sustained pressure.

In both fixtures, Manchester United will need to address their issues with consistency and defensive stability. Dropping points against Brighton and Bayern could be detrimental to their ambitions in both the EPL and UCL. These matches will test their mettle and provide valuable insights into their ability to compete at the highest levels of domestic and European football.

To succeed, Manchester United must focus on their strengths while remaining wary of their opponents’ capabilities. Only time will tell if they can rise to the challenge and secure crucial victories in these upcoming fixtures.

