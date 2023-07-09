Manchester United’s July 2023 Fixtures You Should Watch

It looks like Manchester United is gearing up for the 2023–2024 season. New players will be added, and preseason games will be played to assist the team iron out any kinks before the 2023 season kicks off in August.

Mason Mount is their newest addition. The 2023 summer transfer window saw the arrival of the English attacking midfielder from Chelsea.

After picking up where they left off in training, the Red Devils will go on a tour in July 2023, during which they will compete in a number of exhibition games. Six games are scheduled for the month.

They will play Leeds United in a preseason friendly on July 12, 2023. The venue for this match is Ulevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland hosts the match against Olympique Lyonnais on the 19th.

Their third game will be against Arsenal, a rival team in the English Premier League. This contest will take place on July 22 in New York City.

The match against Wrexham will take place at California’s Snapdragon Stadium on July 26.

Here are Manchester United’s six July 2023 matches.

only (

)