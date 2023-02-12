Manchester United’s First Half Shutout: Why No Goals Were Scored

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United faced Leeds United at Elland road, it was a big fixture for both teams as a win from Leeds United will make sure they get above West Ham. A win for Manchester United will make them overtake Manchester City in second place.

Manchester United were not up to a great start in the first half of the match, they failed to create big chances of scoring. The serious chance they had was dragged wide by Bruno Fernandes. He had time and space in the box but could not hit the target. Fred who was unmarked does not look happy.

Why No Goals Were Scored

Manchester United needed to bring Bruno Fernandes into the game. The Portuguese midfielder wasn’t at his best in the first half. He saw more of the ball but couldn’t put it to any good use. He failed to create chances of scoring for his teammates. He should have put Manchester United in the lead earlier in the first half, he had a lot of room but his shot was just wide.

Marcus Rashford who should have been the one getting behind Leeds United’s defense was blocked out and wasn’t productive enough in the first half of the match. The Englishman couldn’t make those runs that will be sighted by the midfielders. Jadon Sancho on the other hand also tried to get past defenders on multiple occasions but failed.

Amid the noise and the bustling start between two old Roses rivals, it is worth remembering, with Everton still to play, Leeds need to avoid defeat here to ensure they will not find themselves in the bottom three after this round of fixtures.

A draw would be enough as they have scored more goals than West Ham, who got a point from their match with Chelsea at the London Stadium yesterday.

