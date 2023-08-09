Erik Ten Hag and his men will be hoping to compete for more titles this season as they kick start the 2023-24 campaign this month.

Here are Manchester United’s first 7 matches this season and their previous results with these teams:

14TH AUGUST – WOLVES (HOME)

The Red Devils will face Wolves away from home in their first game of the season and the last time both teams faced each other, the game ended in a 2 nil win for Manchester United.

19TH AUGUST – TOTTENHAM (AWAY)

Ten Hag and his men will then travel for their first away game of the season against Tottenham and the last time both teams locked horns against each other, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

26TH AUGUST – NOTTINGHAM FOREST (HOME)

The Red Devils will switch their attention to the game against Nottingham Forest. The last time both teams met each other, the game ended in a 2-0 win in Ten Hag’s men’s favor.

3RD SEPTEMBER – ARSENAL (AWAY)

Manchester United will then face Arteta’s men in their next league game. The last result between both teams ended in a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.

16TH SEPTEMBER – BRIGHTON (HOME)

Ten Hag’s men next game will see them face Brighton at home and the last meeting between both sides ended in a 1nil win against Manchester United.

23RD SEPTEMBER – BURNLEY (AWAY)

The Red Devil’s next game will be against Burnley and the last time both teams faced each other, the game ended in a 2-0 win for Ten Hag’s men.

30TH SEPTEMBER – CRYSTAL PALACE (HOME)

The Red Devils will host Crystal Palace in their next league game. The last meeting between both sides ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United.

